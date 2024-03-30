Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files nomination papers in Jodhpur

Jaipur, March 30 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jodhpur on Saturday filed his nomination papers in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Before filing his papers, he said that the top leadership of BJP has once again given him an opportunity to serve the people of Jodhpur.

“We all have united with the resolve that Narendra Modi ji has to be made the Prime Minister once again and BJP has to win from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat with an overwhelming majority.

“This has become clear looking at the tremendous presence of workers today on the nomination filing day,” he said.

