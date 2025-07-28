Jalandhar Hospital Tragedy: Oxygen Supply Drop Leads to Death of Three Patients, Inquiry Underway

Due to sudden drop in oxygen pressure at the Trauma ward of the civil hospital in Jalandhar on Sunday which led to the deaths of three patients, triggering panic in the admin and prompting an inquiry. As per the report this accident took place due to the technical fault while changing an oxygen supply. Following the incidents health minister visited hospital and assured that their will be detailed inquiry about this.

Balbir Singh stated that the ICU patients were in critical condition when a brief oxygen supply interruption occurred around 8 pm. The oxygen was immediately restored, with only a 1-2 minute pressure drop. The deaths, occurring sequentially within 10-15 minutes, involved patients with pre-existing conditions: one with lung consolidation, another with multiple organ failure, and a third who was a drug addict.

On the death of three patients in Jalandhar Civil Hospital, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "These patients were in the ICU and in a critical situation... The oxygen supply was briefly cut off, but it was switched back on immediately...

On the death of three patients in Jalandhar Civil Hospital, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said," A team of doctors from Chandigarh will come here to investigate... We will conduct a detailed inquiry, as many people are involved in this matter... A report will be issued in 48 hours..."