'Jalebis' to Bollywood! Israeli diplomats' witty take on 'what's wrong with India?'

New Delhi, March 13 "You soft-landed on the moon; we crashed!" Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon was at his wittiest best as he, along with a host of other diplomats in the Embassy here, was asked -- "what's wrong with India?"

From 'jalebis' to Bollywood films to controversy queen Rakhi Sawant -- the diplomats had a field day on Wednesday as they went on "spilling the chai" on things in India that are too good to resist!

The cheeky video, posted on the embassy's X handle on Wednesday, began with a message: "Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end!"

While Ambassador Gilon "sulked over" India's successful moon landing as his own country's had crashed, another diplomat complained of weight issues with "too many delicious food options" on the Indian platter.

A diplomat quipped, "Oh my god! Too many desserts... I love Jalebi," while another said, "So many amazing Bollywood movies, I don't know how to finish them all."

Many also cited that there are "too many beautiful places to visit" and "too many good songs to listen to" in India.

The most funny response came from a diplomat who, while looking at Rakhi Sawant's posters on his desk, said: "Why did you choose Adil (Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani), I am right here!"

The video ended with a message that read, "Everything's good about India", with the hashtag #IsraellovesIndia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor