Jambu Zoo in Jammu roars to life with arrival of lions, tigers

Jammu, Nov 21 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta paid a visit to Jambu Zoo Nagrota on Tuesday witnessing the arrival of majestic big cats.

Jambu Zoo in Jammu welcomed the arrival of tiger and tigress from Chennai, and lion and lioness from Gujarat adding a new dimension to its diverse wildlife population.

During his tour of the facility chief secretary Mehta inquired about the care and facilities provided for the animals, underlining the importance of ensuring their well-being.

Expressing optimism, he stated: "I hope that Jambu Zoo will soon be recognized among the best zoos in the country." Jammu, experiencing significant on-ground changes and rapid development, sees Jambu Zoo as a key attraction, Mehta said.

"He, while assessing the situation, identified the opportunity to boost visitor numbers. He emphasized the need to increase awareness among school children and nature enthusiasts about the unique features and behavior of the zoo's diverse inhabitants," the statement said.

