Jamia Millia: Eqbal Hussain named Acting V-C as Najma Akhtar retires

New Delhi, Nov 12 Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar handed over the charge of her office to Prof Eqbal Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, after she completed her tenure on Sunday.

Eqbal Hussain will officiate as Vice-Chancellor until the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor by the Visitor of the university. Hussain is a professor in the Faculty of Law.

Prof Akhtar was given a warm send-off by the teachers and non-teaching staff.

Prof Eqbal Hussain lauded the efforts of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor for bettering the academic and administrative profile of the university.

He also highlighted how the university attained new heights under the leadership of Prof Najma Akhtar which was reflected in the NAAC and NIRF performance.

He noted that JMI is the 3rd top ranked university in the country in the NIRF 2023 with Grade A++ by the NAAC. He assured the outgoing Vice-Chancellor that he would leave no stone unturned to uphold the interests of the institution both in academic and administrative matters.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, acknowledged the contributions made by all the stakeholders of JMI for the achievements made by the institution. She thanked students, teachers and administrative staff for tirelessly working for the betterment of the university.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor