Jamia Millia Islamia hosts Tiranga March to honour armed forces

New Delhi, May 13 Calling upon the youth to dedicate themselves to the nation with patriotism, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Professor Mazhar Asif on Tuesday flagged off a Tiranga March as part of a campaign in support of Nation First.

The ‘Rashtra Pratham – A Campaign in Support of Nation First’ was launched by the Higher Education Institutions, Ministry of Education.

The march symbolises the JMI fraternity’s unflinching support for the Indian Armed Forces, the Government of India, and national security agencies, said a statement.

Prof. Mazhar Asif and Prof. Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi (Registrar) led the march, which started from JMI's imposing Centenary Gate and concluded at the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) lawns of the university.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership, under which our armed forces and national security agencies delivered a strong message against terrorism, the VC said, "JMI salutes the Indian Armed Forces for their extraordinary courage and determination to defend our borders and safeguard national security.”

He said, “The Tiranga March is being conducted today to honour our valiant soldiers and to salute the resilience and tenacity exhibited by the Government of India since the start of Operation Sindoor. Above all, we have gathered here to pledge to place the nation over all else."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rizvi said, "Operation Sindoor exemplifies not only the courage and conviction of our Armed Forces but is also an outstanding demonstration of every Indian's unstinting support and love for the country.”

He said, “The way in which the entire country came together to support the Government and our security forces is remarkable. JMI was among the first central universities to express its strongest condemnation of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam and extended its deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives by planting 26 trees in their memory.”

He said the march is a reaffirmation of our unconditional support to uphold the spirit and ethos of 'Nation First,' as we have assembled here to commit ourselves to the service and the cause of the nation.

Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors of Centres, Officers of JMI, faculty members and staff, along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) wings of JMI, participated in large numbers in the Tiranga March.

