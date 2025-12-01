Jamia Millia scholar wins Commonwealth scholarship for research on Indian tribes

New Delhi, Dec 1 Nitesh Dogne, a research scholar of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) pursuing his PhD on the Indigenous Knowledge System of Tribal Circularity, has been awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship for the year 2025-26, a University official said.

Dogne, who is pursuing his PhD under the supervision of Hina Zia, Professor and Head, Department of Planning, and Nisar Khan, Professor from the Department of Architecture, will continue his research at the University of Bath for one year.

Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI, Saima Saeed said in a statement that the fully-funded Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship, awarded by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), United Kingdom, is a highly competitive and granted to a few meritorious research scholars from around the world.

In 2024, only 57 scholars received the award across 40 countries.

Dogne’s research proposal was also selected at University College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, and Newcastle University for this scholarship.

Professor Hina Zia said that this research investigates how the Bhil tribe uses water, energy, biomass, and waste in a circular and near-zero manner.

Their ecological wisdom offers critical insights for achieving SDG 6 (clean water) and SDG 7 (clean energy) and (Climate Action 13), especially in the Global South.

Professor Nisar Khan said that this research studies the age-old practices of the Bhil tribes, which are disappearing due to urbanisation.

This documentation will act as the foundation for the revival of the Indian Knowledge System for achieving sustainability.

Congratulating the scholar and supervisors, Professor Mazhar Asif, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, stated that this scholarship not only repositions Indigenous knowledge at the forefront of climate solutions but also strengthens relations between Jamia Millia Islamia and the University of Bath.

Professor Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia, conveyed his commendation to the research scholar and supervisors for conducting relevant research for the country.

He also emphasised that the research collaborations between universities across the world should be enhanced to solve global problems.

