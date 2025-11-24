Jamiat chief Madani’s support for terrorists will not be tolerated: MP Minister

Bhopal, Nov 24 Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday slammed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani, stating it is "unfortunate that an Islamic scholar is protecting terrorists," amid the controversy over Madani’s remarks alleging discrimination against Muslims.

Sarang, who is the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister in the BJP-led government in the state, asserted that individuals promoting appeasement and communalism are attempting to instigate religious divisions across the country.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP Minister said, "Madani is advocating protection for terrorists, which will not be tolerated in India when clear evidence links individuals or organisations to terrorism. Anyone acting against the nation or supporting terrorism will not be spared."

The Jamiat chief sparked a nationwide controversy after his remarks on Saturday in New Delhi, where he alleged discrimination against Muslims, citing multiple security investigations focused on Al Falah University in connection with the recent car blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Madani also remarked that while Muslims like Zohran Mamdani and a Khan could become mayors of New York and London, respectively, Muslims in India could not even hold positions like university vice-chancellors.

"The world thinks that Muslims have been crippled and finished. I don’t believe so. Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London; whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice chancellor," he had stated at a session at the Jamiat headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Al Falah University is under the scanner of multiple security agencies following the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, as "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Un Nabi was a professor of medicine in the Faridabad university.

Additionally, Dr Mujammil Shakeel, from whose rented accommodation in Faridabad over 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered, also worked in the same university.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad on November 17 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the ongoing Delhi blast investigation.

The central agency also arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, founder and chairman of Al-Falah University, in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities, forged accreditation documents and diversion of institutional funds.

