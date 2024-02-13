Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind calls for boycott of Surya Namaskar programme in Rajasthan schools

Jaipur, Feb 13 Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government to withdraw the order regarding the Surya Namaskar practice in schools with immediate effect.

BJP government in Rajasthan has issued orders to conduct Surya Namaskar in all schools from February 15, the day of Surya Saptami.

The Jamiat has called upon the Muslim community across the state to boycott the Surya Namaskar programme. Jamiat has also challenged the matter in the Rajasthan High Court. The next hearing will be held on Wednesday.

The organisation has called it an open interference in religious matters and has appealed to the Muslim community not to send students to school on Surya Saptami on February 15 and boycott the function.

Jamiat State General Secretary Abdul Wahid Khatri said that Jamiat has clarified that in the majority Hindu society, Surya is worshiped as a deity.

“The verses in this practice and the actions like Pranamsanna, Ashtanga Namaskar etc. are a form of worship and worship of anyone other than Allah is unacceptable in the religion of Islam. It is not possible for the Muslim community to accept this in any form or situation,” he said.

He said that the programme will harm the democratic structure of the country and will put a question mark on the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

It has also filed a petition in the High Court regarding this matter, which will be heard on February 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor