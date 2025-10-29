Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Boys Injured in Explosion While Playing Cricket in Kupwara

At least four boys were injured in a mysterious explosion in Kupwara district on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. According to the reports, the blast occurred in Tutigund village of Handwara in north Kashmir while a group of children were playing cricket.

The injured have been identified as Uzair Tahir, Sajid Rashid, Hazim Shabir and Zeyan Tahir, all residents of the village. They were taken to Government Medical College, Handwara, for treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

(With PTI Inputs)