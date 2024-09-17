Jammu and Kashmir: 6 Army Personnel Injured in Vehicle Accident in Rajouri's Manjakote Area, Two in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2024

RAJOURI, Jammu & Kashmir: Six Army commandos were injured, two critically, when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged ...

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 Army Personnel Injured in Vehicle Accident in Rajouri's Manjakote Area, Two in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

RAJOURI, Jammu & Kashmir: Six Army commandos were injured, two critically, when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred in the Manjakote area of the border district, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, officials said. Rescuers, including local villagers, worked to evacuate the injured commandos.

The condition of two of the commandos is reported to be critical. The injured personnel have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

