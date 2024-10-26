Jammu and Kashmir Accident: One Soldier Dead, 9 Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Skids Off Road in Kulgam

An army soldier was killed and nine others injured when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday night, October 25. The injured were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

"On 25 Oct 24 night, during an operational move in #Kulgam district, a vehicle of #IndianArmy skid and overturned. Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.

The accident in Kulgam's D H Pora area happened during an operational move on Friday night, said the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps.