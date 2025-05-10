Jammu and Kashmir: Additional Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa Killed, Two Staff Members Injured in Pakistan Shelling in Rajouri

A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, May 10. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, as per PTI. They were rushed to the Government Medical College. Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the reports.

Confirming the reports Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired."

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace.

"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Houses and property damaged in Rajouri region after a continuous series of explosions pic.twitter.com/e12Yy67wbh — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Pakistan has launched 'Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos' and launched a drone attack against India. Explosion and loud sounds were heard in Srinagar city early Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here late last night. As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city.

Just before the explosions, the power was cut off in different parts of the Kashmir Valley. Officials told the Indian Express that multiple explosions were heard around Srinagar International Airport, which is adjacent to the Army’s airfield. A local resident in Jammu said, "I was sleeping at home. We are safe. Everyone is fine. This happened around 5-5:15 am today...This has started happening in the city now because they (Pakistan) have targetted Jammu..."