Jammu and Kashmir: Army Opens Fire on Infiltrators along LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani Sectors

Indian Army troops fired upon detecting movement from two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday morning, according to officials. Although there was no exchange of fire, a large-scale search operation is currently in progress in both areas to prevent any potential infiltration across the border.

Alert Army troops opened fire after detecting suspicious movement from three to four infiltrators in a forward area of the Battal sector in Akhnoor, on the outskirts of Jammu, around 1:30 am, officials reported. The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. A search operation was launched at first light, they said.

Army troops also fired several rounds upon observing suspicious movement in a forward area of the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12:30 am. A search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) is currently ongoing, officials added.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.