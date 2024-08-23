Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel Among 26 NCP Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 12:05 PM2024-08-23T12:05:06+5:302024-08-23T12:06:30+5:30

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is gearing up for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 and has announced

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is gearing up for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 and has announced a list of 26 star campaigners. The party revealed the names of these key figures on Thursday. The list includes prominent leaders such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, Maharashtra State President Sunil Tatkare, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, S.R. Kohli, and Jammu and Kashmir State President Dr. Tariq Rasool, among others.

This is a developing story...

 

