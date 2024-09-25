Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Amit Shah Appeals People To Vote in Large Numbers

Jammu and Kashmir commenced the second phase of polling on Wednesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging residents to participate in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates vying for 26 assembly seats in this crucial election phase.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के दूसरे चरण में मतदान के लिए जा रहे सभी मतदाताओं से आतंकवाद मुक्त व विकसित जम्मू-कश्मीर के निर्माण हेतु अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील करता हूँ। एक ऐसी सरकार के लिए रिकॉर्ड मतदान करें, जो जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं के स्वर्णिम भविष्य, वंचितों व महिलाओं के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2024

I appeal to all the voters going to vote in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir. Cast record votes for a government that works with commitment for the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and for the development of this place. Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption, Amit Shah said in a post X.

Among the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of polling is former chief minister Omar Abdullah from the erstwhile state. Voting began at 7 AM across the 26 assembly constituencies, with officials reporting tight security arrangements in place.

