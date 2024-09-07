Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Amit Shah Declares Upcoming Assembly Polls 'Historic' Under National Flag and Constitution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir would regain its statehood following the upcoming assembly elections. Shah said that these elections would be the first held under the national flag and Constitution since the Modi government's abrogation of Article 370.

The coming elections in J-K are historic because after Independence, the polls are happening the first time under our national flag and Constitution, unlike in the past practice of two flags and two constitutions. We have only one prime minister from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and he is Modi," the home told a BJP workers' rally here on Saturday.

He accused the Congress-National Conference alliance of trying to reinstate the "old system." Shah asserted that the NDA government would not permit the resurgence of terrorism or any form of "autonomy" that could lead to injustice against any community, including Gujjars, Pahari, Bakerwals, and Dalits, who have been granted reservations by the BJP administration.

Shah is currently in Jammu for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming three-phase assembly elections, starting September 18. On his first day, Friday, he released the party's manifesto and chaired two important meetings with senior leaders to strategize for the campaign.