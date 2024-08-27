Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Congress Releases First List of 9 Candidates

The Congress released its first list of nine candidates for the upcoming three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The list includes party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who will contest from Dooru, and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani, who will be running from Banihal.

The announcement followed the Congress securing a seat-sharing agreement with its ally, the National Conference (NC). Under the deal, the NC will contest 51 seats while the Congress will field candidates in 32 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/wo1bkdojhv — Congress (@INCIndia) August 26, 2024

At a joint press conference held at NC president Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar, it was announced that one seat each has been allocated to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) following day-long negotiations. The allies also revealed that a "friendly contest" would take place in five seats across the Union territory.

Just hours after this announcement, the Congress released its first list of nine candidates for the elections, with Ghulam Ahmad Mir set to contest from Dooru and Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. The party also fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, Sheikh Riyaz from Doda and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

