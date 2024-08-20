Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: EC Issues Notification for First Phase of Polls

The Election Commission of India has issued the notification for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, commencing the nomination process. Voting for this phase will take place on September 18 across 24 seats in the Union Territory.

The deadline for filing nominations is August 27, with scrutiny scheduled for August 28. Candidates must withdraw their nominations by August 30.

Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah Releases National Conference Manifesto in Srinagar (Watch Video)

The seats up for election in the first phase include Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D.H. Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

The full election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir, announced on August 16, includes voting in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The 90 assembly constituencies across the region will be contested. The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

In addition, the Election Commission has scheduled Haryana's assembly elections for October 1. Votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will be counted on October 4.

Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Dates: ECI Announces Schedule for State Assembly Polls