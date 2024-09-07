Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Nine FIRs Lodged, Five Govt Employees Suspended for Code Violations

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Jammu and Kashmir has reported that nine FIRs have been registered and five government employees suspended for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Additionally, 23 warnings have been issued, and inquiries are ongoing in 48 cases of poll code violations, according to a statement released by the CEO's office.

The Model Code of Conduct for elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly came into effect on August 16. According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 175 cases of poll code violations have been reported across Jammu and Kashmir. These include 96 cases against political parties and candidates, and 53 cases involving government employees.

The statement further noted that 89 complaints were dismissed after being deemed "baseless and false." It added that five government employees in Srinagar were suspended for engaging in political activities, and further inquiries have been initiated against them.

Elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the votes counted on October 8.