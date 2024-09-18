Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers as Polling in 24 Constituencies Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 18, urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years. The Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to J-K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs J-K and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments -- eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of the Kashmir valley. The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.