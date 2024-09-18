Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1: Polling Begins in 24 Constituencies for First Time After Abrogation of Article 370

Polling on 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir began amid heightened security on Wednesday, September 18, in the first phase of assembly elections in the state. Voting on 16 assembly seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region in the first phase of polls. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

A voter, after casting his vote said, "Today, elections are being held after 10 years. We want unemployment and inflation to end, keeping this in mind, we have voted. We want people to vote in large numbers."

Visuals From Polling Booth

Polling underway for 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu & Kashmir (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu).



Visuals from a polling centre in Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/HUomrVUIun — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Notably, 486 candidates filed their nomination papers before the respective returning officers in 40 Assembly constituencies by September 12, the last date for filing nominations. Out of these, 449 candidates' nomination papers were found valid during the scrutiny held on September 13. With the withdrawal of 34 candidates, 415 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for phase 3.

Polling for 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu & Kashmir (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu), begins.



This marks the first Assembly elections in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/DKgttnJrVs — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 6 Army Personnel Injured in Vehicle Accident in Rajouri's Manjakote Area, Two in Critical Condition (Watch Video).

With this, a total of 873 candidates will be in the final fray in the Assembly Elections for 90 assembly constituencies, including 219 candidates for 24 assembly seats in the first phase, 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the final phase, the official added.