Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Second Phase Scheduled for September 25, Covering 26 Seats Across Six Districts

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on September 25. This phase will cover 26 assembly segments across six districts: Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi.

The deadline for filing nominations is September 5, with scrutiny of the papers scheduled for the following day. Candidates will have until September 9 to withdraw from the election.

In the second phase of the assembly elections, eight seats in Srinagar district will be contested. A total of 7.74 lakh voters from the union territory’s summer capital are eligible to participate.

In the second phase of the assembly elections, polls will be held for the following seats: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.