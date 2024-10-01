Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Voting Across 40 Seats in Third and Final Phase Begins

Voting for the third and last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began today, October 1. Over 39 lakh voters exercising their franchise across 40 assembly seats, 24 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir region.

Voting today in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu division and in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of Kashmir Valley. In the final phase of polling, which began at 7 am and will conclude at 7 PM in the Valley, a total of 415 candidates were in the fray.

The Election Commission of India has set up over 5,060 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy security has been beefed up to maintain law and order during the voting period.

#WATCH | J&K: People queue up outside a polling station in Jammu to vote in the 3rd & final phase of the Assembly elections today.



Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. pic.twitter.com/V7JUwFUuF7 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Elections are being held after 10 years. So those who used to say that elections did not happen, now they should come out and vote."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah argued Jammu and Kashmir voters to use their power to form a government for peace and stability in the region.

जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक ऐसी सरकार की जरूरत है, जो विजनरी भी हो और यहाँ की सुरक्षा, शांति व स्थिरता के लिए मजबूत निर्णय भी ले सके। आज यहाँ अंतिम चरण में मतदान करने वाली जनता अपनी वोट की शक्ति से एक ऐसी सरकार बनाएँ, जो जम्मू-कश्मीर को आतंकवाद, अलगाववाद, परिवारवाद और भ्रष्टाचार से दूर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2024

"Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir," Amit Shah in post on X.

BJP candidate from Bahu assembly Constituency Vikram Randhawa offered prayers at the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu. "I prayed that Mata Rani strengthens the nationalist powers... These elections will take Jammu and Kashmir in a new direction. J&K has decided to take the best decision this time," he said.

Some of the prominent candidates in the third phase of polling include - People's Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone and National Panthers Party India president Dev Singh, Jammu and Kashmir ministers Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Taj Mohiuddin (Uri), Basharat Bukhari (Wagoora-Kreeri), Imran Ansari (Pattan), Ghulam Hassan Mir (Gulmarg), and Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli).

The exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election 2024 will take place on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.