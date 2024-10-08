Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024: Omar Abdullah Leads in Budgam and Ganderbal; Iltija Mufti Trails in Srigufwara-Biejbehara

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is currently leading in both the Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing in the Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, based on initial trends.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is contesting from two seats, is currently leading in the Handwara constituency by a narrow margin of 390 votes, while trailing in the Kupwara segment, according to Election Commission trends for Jammu and Kashmir. In Budgam, Omar Abdullah is ahead by 1,400 votes and is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal. Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing by over 1,842 votes against NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri.

Meanwhile, the Budgam assembly segment, a traditional stronghold of the National Conference, is gearing up for a high-stakes contest. While Omar Abdullah and seven other candidates are in the race, the spotlight is primarily on a direct battle between Abdullah and People's Democratic Party candidate Agha Syed Muntazir, son of prominent Shia leader and former Hurriyat figure Agha Syed Hassan, posing a challenge to the NC's dominance.

