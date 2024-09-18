Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 50.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM in Phase 1
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 04:26 PM2024-09-18T16:26:28+5:302024-09-18T16:28:58+5:30
The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 50.65% by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. amid heightened security measures.
This phase, covering 24 constituencies across seven districts, is the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370. The turnout figures as of 3 p.m. varied by district:
- Kishtwar: 70.03%
- Doda: 61.90%
- Ramban: 60.04%
- Kulgam: 50.57%
- Anantnag: 46.67%
- Shopian: 46.84%
- Pulwama: 36.90%
More than 23 lakh voters are participating in this three-phase election to choose from 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, for 24 assembly seats.