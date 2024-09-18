Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 50.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM in Phase 1

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 50.65% by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. amid heightened security measures.

Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 50.65% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Election Commission of India



Anantnag-46.67%

Doda- 61.90%

Kishtwar-70.03%

Kulgam-50.57%

Pulwama-36.90%

Ramban-60.04%

Shopian-46.84% pic.twitter.com/FHVvAvqf9L — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers as Polling in 24 Constituencies Begins

This phase, covering 24 constituencies across seven districts, is the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370. The turnout figures as of 3 p.m. varied by district:

Kishtwar: 70.03%

Doda: 61.90%

Ramban: 60.04%

Kulgam: 50.57%

Anantnag: 46.67%

Shopian: 46.84%

Pulwama: 36.90%

More than 23 lakh voters are participating in this three-phase election to choose from 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, for 24 assembly seats.