Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 58.19% Voter Turnout Recorded by 5 PM in Phase One

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 58.19% by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. amid heightened security measures.

This phase, covering 24 constituencies across seven districts, is the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370.

The turnout figures as of 5 p.m. varied by district:

Kishtwar: 77.23%

Doda: 69.71%

Ramban: 67.04%

Kulgam: 59.62%

Anantnag: 54.17%

Shopian: 53.64%

Pulwama: 43.87%

Earlier, voter turnout was reported at 50.65 percent by 3 PM, and 11.11 percent by 9 AM.

More than 23 lakh voters are participating in this three-phase election to choose from 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, for 24 assembly seats.

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.