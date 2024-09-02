Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates, J&K Unit Chief to Contest from Nowshera

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. Among those named is BJP's Jammu & Kashmir unit chief, Ravinder Raina, who will be contesting from the Nowshera constituency.

BJP releases the fourth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming J&K Assembly elections.



J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina to contest from Nowshera. pic.twitter.com/yboXGeJZQG — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Last Monday, the BJP released its first list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir polls, followed by a second list naming one candidate. Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar was announced as the party’s candidate for the Konkernag constituency.

Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of Six Candidates, J&K Unit Chief to Contest from Central Shalteng

On Tuesday, the BJP revealed 29 more candidates, notably replacing former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh with Satish Sharma as the candidate from his constituency.

Earlier, the party had released a list of 44 candidates for the elections, but it was withdrawn hours later.

The Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.