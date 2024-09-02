Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of Six Candidates, J&K Unit Chief to Contest from Central Shalteng

The Congress party announced its second list of six candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Monday. The party has selected Tariq Hameed Karra, the state unit chief, to contest from Central Shalteng.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing second phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir.. pic.twitter.com/LQom8WH1sA — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) September 2, 2024

The full list of candidates includes:

Central Shalteng (Constituency No. 26): Tariq Hameed Karra

Tariq Hameed Karra Reasi (Constituency No. 57): Mumtaz Khan

Mumtaz Khan Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Constituency No. 58): Bhupender Jamwal

Bhupender Jamwal Rajouri (ST) (Constituency No. 85): Iftkar Ahmed

Iftkar Ahmed Thannamandi (ST) (Constituency No. 87): Shabir Ahmad Khan

Shabir Ahmad Khan Surankote (ST) (Constituency No. 88): Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary

The Congress had previously released its first list of nine candidates last month, which included party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

This announcement follows the Congress’s seat-sharing agreement with the National Conference (NC). Under the deal, NC will contest 51 seats and Congress will field candidates in 32 seats for the assembly polls.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is scheduled for September 18, with subsequent phases on September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.