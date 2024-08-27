Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference Releases First List of 32 Candidates, Omar Abdullah to Contest from Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has released its list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. The announcement comes a day after the Congress and JKNC finalised a seat-sharing arrangement. Under the deal, Congress will contest 32 seats while JKNC will field candidates in 51 constituencies.

The following persons have been nominated as contesting candidates from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for the upcoming Assembly elections:



1.Kangan (ST): Mian Mehar Ali

2.Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah

The JKNC candidates include:

Mian Mehar Ali for Kangan (ST)

Omar Abdullah for Ganderbal

Salman Ali Sagar for Hazratbal

Ali Mohammad Sagar for Khanyar

Shameema Firdous for Habba Kadal

Ahsan Pardesi for Lal Chowk

Mushtaq Guroo for Chanapora

Tanvir Sadiq for Zadibal

Mubarak Gul for Eidgah

Saif-Ud-Din Bhat for Khan Sahib

Abdul Raheem Rather for Char-I-Sharief

Ali Mohammad Dar for Chadoora

Er. Khursheed for Gulab Ghar (ST)

Yashu Vardhan Singh for Kalakote/Sunderbani

Surinder Chowdary for Nowshera

Javid Chowdary for Budhal (ST)

Ajaz Ahmad Jan for Poonch Haveli

Javid Rana for Mendhar (ST)

Javid Mirchal for Karnah

Mir Saifullah for Trehgam

Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami) for Kupwara

Qaiser Jamsheed Lone for Lolab

Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan for Handwara

Irshad Rasool Kar for Sopore

Javid Ahmad Dar for Rafiabad

Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri for Uri

Javid Hussain Beigh for Baramulla

Farooq Ahmad Shah for Tangmarg

Javid Reyaz Bedar for Pattan

Hilal Akbar Lone for Sonawari

Nazir Ahmad Gurezi for Gurez (ST)

Ajay Kumar Sadhotra for Jammu North

The assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, will be held in three phases starting September 18. Vote counting is scheduled for October 4.