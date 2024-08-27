Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference Releases First List of 32 Candidates, Omar Abdullah to Contest from Ganderbal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2024 02:59 PM2024-08-27T14:59:24+5:302024-08-27T15:17:06+5:30
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has released its list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024. The announcement comes a day after the Congress and JKNC finalised a seat-sharing arrangement. Under the deal, Congress will contest 32 seats while JKNC will field candidates in 51 constituencies.
The following persons have been nominated as contesting candidates from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for the upcoming Assembly elections, as approved by the President of JKNC:— JKNC (@JKNC_) August 27, 2024
The JKNC candidates include:
- Mian Mehar Ali for Kangan (ST)
- Omar Abdullah for Ganderbal
- Salman Ali Sagar for Hazratbal
- Ali Mohammad Sagar for Khanyar
- Shameema Firdous for Habba Kadal
- Ahsan Pardesi for Lal Chowk
- Mushtaq Guroo for Chanapora
- Tanvir Sadiq for Zadibal
- Mubarak Gul for Eidgah
- Saif-Ud-Din Bhat for Khan Sahib
- Abdul Raheem Rather for Char-I-Sharief
- Ali Mohammad Dar for Chadoora
- Er. Khursheed for Gulab Ghar (ST)
- Yashu Vardhan Singh for Kalakote/Sunderbani
- Surinder Chowdary for Nowshera
- Javid Chowdary for Budhal (ST)
- Ajaz Ahmad Jan for Poonch Haveli
- Javid Rana for Mendhar (ST)
- Javid Mirchal for Karnah
- Mir Saifullah for Trehgam
- Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami) for Kupwara
- Qaiser Jamsheed Lone for Lolab
- Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan for Handwara
- Irshad Rasool Kar for Sopore
- Javid Ahmad Dar for Rafiabad
- Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri for Uri
- Javid Hussain Beigh for Baramulla
- Farooq Ahmad Shah for Tangmarg
- Javid Reyaz Bedar for Pattan
- Hilal Akbar Lone for Sonawari
- Nazir Ahmad Gurezi for Gurez (ST)
- Ajay Kumar Sadhotra for Jammu North
The assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, will be held in three phases starting September 18. Vote counting is scheduled for October 4.
