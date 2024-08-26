Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference Releases First List of 18 Candidates

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) released its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections on Monday. The list includes notable names such as Retired Justice Hussnain Masoodi, who will contest from Pampore, and Mohammad Khalil Bandh, who is set to run from Pulwama.

Abdul Majeed Larmi has been nominated for the Anantnag West constituency, while Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy will represent the party in Doda.