Fire at Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Former Governors’ Photos, Items Worth Lakhs Destroyed in Lobby Blaze

Photos of former Jammu and Kashmir governors were burnt, and several other items worth lakhs were damaged in the fire that broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, June 11. According to the preliminary investigation, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit in the electrical wires in the lobby of the House building.

The fire in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly lobby destroyed furniture, including sofas, chairs, and infrastructure worth lakhs of rupees. After receiving the information, the fire department and local police reached the spot and doused the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire broke out inside Legislative Assembly in Jammu

Fire in Lobby of J&K Legislative Assembly

Photos of former Governors, J&K Lieutenant Governors among others burnt in the fire

Photos of former Governors, J&K Lieutenant Governors among others burnt in the fire

Several sofas, chairs and infrastructure worth lacs of rupees burnt in fire

