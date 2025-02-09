Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities Extend Ban on Sale and Consumption of Liquor, Non-Veg Food Around Vaishno Devi Shrine

Officials said on Sunday that authorities have extended the ban on the sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, by two more months.

They said the prohibition would be enforced on the 12-km track from Katra to the holy cave on the Trikuta hill and adjoining areas. They added that the order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance unless revoked earlier.

The officials said Katra sub-divisional magistrate Piyush Dhotra has prohibited the sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

#JammuAndKashmir: Reasi district extends the ban on the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine by two months. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 9, 2025

Besides the track, the prohibition would be applicable in villages within a distance of up to two Km on either sides of the track, including Arli, Hansali and Matyal villages, within 200 metres on either side of Katra-Tikri road, including villages Chamba, Serli and Bhagta and within 200 metres on either side of Katra-Jammu road including villages Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain and Maghal, the officials said.

The ban also covers 200 metres on both sides of Katra-Reasi road from Katra to Nau Devian and Aghar Jitto and Nau Devian markets, within 200 metres on either side of railway station Katra-Sool Road and within 100 metre on either side of Panthal-Domail road.