Jammu and Kashmir: Border Residents Fear Possible India-Pakistan War, Begin Constructing Underground Bunkers

The residents of Jammu and Kashmir living near borders in Ramgarh in Samba district are fear and concerned of possible war between India and Pakistan in wake of Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 and sent shockwaves across the Union territory, residents living along the Line of Control (LoC) have begun cleaning and preparing their underground bunkers.

These bunkers are built along LoC to protect them from cross-border shelling between the two countries. These underground bunkers were built in large numbers after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. According to the TOI report, in 2021, approximately 8,000 bunkers were built along the LoC and the International Border (IB).

The central government initially sanctioned 14,460 bunkers across the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri, with an additional 4,000 later approved to cover more vulnerable populations.

A local said, "We built our own bunker because Pakistan can fire at any time. There have been repeated shelling incidents in the past, and we’ve made arrangements to hide here to save our lives. We created this place ourselves, as Pakistan's shells keep coming. We want peace, but if Pakistan repeats its actions, we are ready to respond. All the youth are prepared."

Meanwhile, Pakistan again violates cross-border firing across the Line of Control (Loc) during the night of May 5 to the early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army. The Indian Army has responded to unprovoked small-arms fire. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.