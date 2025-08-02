Jammu and Kashmir Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Footbridge Linking Udhampur’s Swena and Narsoo Blocks Collapses

An under-construction foot bridge built at the cost of Rs 1.58 crore collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday morning, August 2. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The collapse occurred in the early hours, when no one was on the bridge.

The footbridge, meant to connect Udhampur's Swena and Narsoo blocks, was built at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore over 1.5 years on the demand of locals. After the collapse, Subhash Chander, District Development Council of Narsoo, informed the local MLA and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Also Read | Operation AKHAL: One Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

"After learning about what happened, we contacted the department, informed the local MLA, and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who sent teams. An inquiry should be conducted to determine if there may be a technical fault... We appeal for it to be rebuilt soon. Whoever is found guilty, an action should be taken against them," said Chander.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: An under-construction footbridge meant to connect Udhampur's Swena and Narsoo blocks collapsed. (01.08) pic.twitter.com/HDFMZWIVhJ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Udhampur Rajinder Singh said that the district administration was informed about the bridge's structure a few days earlier. According to Singh, the collapse occurred due to rain and heavy winds.

"The bridge was in the launching stage. According to regulations, its fastening may not have been done properly, which probably caused the collapse," said Rajinder Singh.

The District Magistrate formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter. "We spoke with locals on-site and also inquired with the relevant department. After a thorough investigation, we found that some lapses had occurred in monitoring and supervision by the department. The inquiry is still ongoing. We will submit the report to DC ma'am, and inform them of any corrective measures that should be taken," said Singh.