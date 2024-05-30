Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 15 Devotees Killed, Multiple Injured After Vehicle From Uttar Pradesh Falls Into Gorge Near Jammu-Poonch Highway (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 15 Devotees Killed, Multiple Injured After Vehicle From Uttar Pradesh Falls Into Gorge Near Jammu-Poonch Highway (Watch Video)

At least 15 people died, and multiple others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, May 30. The accident took near the Jammu-Poonch highway Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the  Poonch district.

Visuals From the Accident Site

According to the reports, a bus travelling from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir rolled about 150 feet into the gorge.

15 Dead in Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir:

Officials to the news agency PTI said a rescue operation involving police and locals had been launched, and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her sympathies on Thursday following the tragic loss of 15 devotees in a bus accident in Jammua and Kashmir's  Akhnoor.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the President said, Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."

