Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 15 Devotees Killed, Multiple Injured After Vehicle From Uttar Pradesh Falls Into Gorge Near Jammu-Poonch Highway (Watch Video)

At least 15 people died, and multiple others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, May 30. The accident took near the Jammu-Poonch highway Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the Poonch district.

Visuals From the Accident Site

At least 10 #devotees from Hathras (UP) have died in an accident on the Jammu-Poonch highway. They were traveling from #Jammu to visit #ShivKhori when their bus overturned into a ditch. About 30 devotees are injured, with many in critical condition.#Accidentpic.twitter.com/nO5MmN026s — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024

According to the reports, a bus travelling from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir rolled about 150 feet into the gorge.

J&K | Akhnoor bus accident | Till now 15 casualties have been reported and 15 people have been injured in the incident: Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, J&K https://t.co/c5cfObj1Hn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Officials to the news agency PTI said a rescue operation involving police and locals had been launched, and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her sympathies on Thursday following the tragic loss of 15 devotees in a bus accident in Jammua and Kashmir's Akhnoor.

Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2024

