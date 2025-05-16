Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir's Escort Vehicle Collides With Truck on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 2 Injured

The escort vehicle in the convoy of senior Congress leader, AICC General Secretary, and MLA from Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, met with an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Peerah area of Ramban district on Friday morning, May 16.

According to reports, the security (escort) vehicle in Mir Sahab’s convoy collided with a truck. The impact was so severe that the front part of the vehicle was badly damaged. Fortunately, Ghulam Ahmad Mir was unharmed in the accident. However, two PSOs (Personal Security Officers) travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. Both were immediately admitted to the District Hospital in Ramban, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Pune Accident: 35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Fortuner Coming from Wrong-Side Hits His Two-Wheeler.

Jammu and Kashmir Accident

#WATCH | J&K: An escort vehicle in the cavalcade of AICC General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Peerah, Ramban. The MLA remained unhurt but two PSOs (Personal Security Officers) were injured and shifted to the… pic.twitter.com/gzkRMJ84Of — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban, Dr. Sudarshan Singh Katoch said, "Around 9.30 am, two patients were brought to us. They are security personnel. One of them is Sanjay, a resident of Kathua, and the second is Abdul Rehman, a resident of Ganderbal. They are under treatment. Investigation has also been done. They are stable and under observation."