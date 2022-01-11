Jammu and Kashmir DGP directs to open special women help desks in each district

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed the police to open special women help desks in every district to ensure more fearless reporting of crimes against women.

This direction came during a high-level meeting at ZPHQ, Jammu. The meeting was held to analyze the performance of 2021 and prepare the plans and strategies for 2022 for Jammu Zone.

The first session of the meeting was chaired by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh and second session was chaired by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

The DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Vivek Gupta, DIG Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range Sunil Gupta, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman SSP PCR Jammu and all District SSsP of Jammu Zone attended the meeting.

DGP while speaking on the occasion appreciated the ADGP Jammu for conducting this meeting which he said would help in setting up the targets for 2022. He said that more public support should be gained for prevention of crimes saying that both modern and traditional policing are equally important in dealing with the crimes at different fronts.

While directing for setting the targets for immediate disposal of pending UAPA and NDPS cases, the DGP stressed for improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction of the guilty. He directed that special teams under the direct supervision of district SSPs should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, UAPA and cases of special nature. He directed the officers for following the SOPs while investigating the UAPA and asked ADGP Jammu to circulate the copies of SOPs to all distinct SSPs.

He emphasized for deputing the Parivi officers in the courts which he said would act as value addition for police in courts. The DGP directed the officers to launch a special drive in tracking the absconders. He also directed the officers to maintain close surveillance on anti-social and anti-national elements and said that every step should be taken to neutralize attempts of anti peace elements. The DGP gave directions in dealing the crimes of special nature more effectively.

With regard to National highway, the DGP directed the officers to submit their requirements if any to PHQ so that security of National highway is further augmented. He also stressed making organized plans of accident prevention and accident response on highways. He directed for deputing the first aid teams on accident prone places. He also directed the officers to take up the work of improving the accommodation and other facilities of Jawans and officers on fast track basis.

With regard to community policing, the DGP said that besides conducting police public meetings more public centric initiatives should be taken to further strengthen the police public bond. He said that law abiding people should be respected and it should be ensured that they are not put to any inconvenience in any situation.

The DGP directed the officers that every possible help and assistance should be provided to the families of martyrs. He directed the officers to make it a routine to visit the families of martyrs to express solidarity and know the well-being of these families adding that the problems faced by these families if any should be addressed on priority.

The officers representing different districts of Jammu Zone briefed the meeting thought powerpoint presentations regarding the 2021 performance of their respective districts and plans made to deal the crime more effectively and efficiently in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

