Jammu and Kashmir Earthquake: Baramulla Hit by 4.0 Tremor, No Immediate Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 27th December 2024, at 9:06 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at latitude 34.26°N and longitude 74.44°E in Baramulla, as per the NCS.

The tremor was felt in the region, but there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. The earthquake's moderate intensity raised concerns, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The NCS has advised residents and local officials to remain vigilant and report any damage or aftershocks.

The earthquake is part of the region's seismic activity, as Jammu and Kashmir lies in an earthquake-prone zone due to its location near the tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates.