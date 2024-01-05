Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Shopian

On Friday, an armed confrontation ensued between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the police.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

As the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.



He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added.