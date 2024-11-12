Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Nagmarg Area of Bandipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, November 12, according to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district, they said.

On 12 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Nagmarg, #Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being… pic.twitter.com/u3QKReBrdA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 12, 2024

"On 12 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Nagmarg, #Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," said Chinar Corps of Indian Army in a post on X.

After suspicious activity was observed, the security forces challenged the terrorists, who fired at the forces. The firing was effectively retaliated, leading to the encounter. The operation is underway.