Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Erupts at Rajouri Forest, Efforts underway to Douse Blaze (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out at in the forest area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir area. Fire caused a thick layer of smoke around the area. Fire teams are currently trying to douse out the blaze. Fortunately as per the authorities their are no casualties reported. The fire, which reportedly spread across nearly one kilometer, prompted panic among residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

Rajouri block forest officer Asif Mehmood stated that, "This fire broke out at around 4:30 PM , and as soon as we got the inputs, we reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. We are making full efforts to douse the fire. The fire spread over around 1 km."

