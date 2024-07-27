Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Shops in Handwara (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in shops located in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district on Saturday, July 27. Rescue operation is underway by the fire bridge and local police teams. As per the information, there were no reports of casualties and injuries.

Watch: Several shops and the Social Welfare Office in Rajwar, Khunbal A area of Handwara, were gutted pic.twitter.com/OsJKrM8Ouf — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

More details are awaited.