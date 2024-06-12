Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Poonch; Watch Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 10:10 AM

A huge fire broke out in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, June 12. ...

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Poonch; Watch Video

A huge fire broke out in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, June 12. After receiving the information, a forest team reached the spot, and attempts to douse the blaze are underway.

Visual From the Fire Site:

