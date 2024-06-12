Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Poonch; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 10:10 AM2024-06-12T10:10:07+5:302024-06-12T10:10:18+5:30
A huge fire broke out in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, June 12. After receiving the information, a forest team reached the spot, and attempts to douse the blaze are underway.
Visual From the Fire Site:
#WATCH | J&K: Forest fire breaks out in the Tota Gali area of Poonch. Forest team has reached the spot and attempts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/SSMbe5OYXe— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024