Jammu and Kashmir: Four Indian Army Soldiers Killed, 4 Others Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kathua

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 8, 2024 08:14 PM2024-07-08T20:14:11+5:302024-07-08T20:14:35+5:30

Four Army personnel were tragically killed and Four others injured in a terrorist attack on a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon while the convoy was on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, about 150 km from Kathua. The injured have been swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following the initial attack, where terrorists threw a grenade and subsequently opened fire, security forces retaliated. However, officials reported that the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest.

Following the attack, additional reinforcements were swiftly deployed, and a search operation was initiated to locate the fleeing terrorists. Officials have confirmed ongoing intermittent gunfire exchanges between the terrorists and security forces.

Notably, this marks the second assault on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within the past 48 hours.
 

