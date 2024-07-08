Jammu and Kashmir: Four Indian Army Soldiers Killed, 4 Others Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kathua

Four Army personnel were tragically killed and Four others injured in a terrorist attack on a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon while the convoy was on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, about 150 km from Kathua. The injured have been swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment.

#UPDATE | Four Indian Army soldiers have been killed while an equal number are injured in the terrorist attack in Machedi area of Kathua. The firefight between troops and the terrorists is on. More details awaited: Defence officials https://t.co/IfGjVDT9rx — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Following the initial attack, where terrorists threw a grenade and subsequently opened fire, security forces retaliated. However, officials reported that the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest.

Following the attack, additional reinforcements were swiftly deployed, and a search operation was initiated to locate the fleeing terrorists. Officials have confirmed ongoing intermittent gunfire exchanges between the terrorists and security forces.

Notably, this marks the second assault on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within the past 48 hours.

