Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video)

A man died and two family members were injured early Wednesday after a geyser explosion caused a wall to collapse in their home in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

VIDEO | At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a geyser blast in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wuYZFmFrym — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024

According to regional media reports, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, identified as the chairman of the J&K Plumbers Association, was sleeping with his family when the blast occurred in the Narakara locality, a local resident said. The explosion caused significant damage to the house, resulting in the wall collapse.

Dar was killed instantly, while the two injured family members were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.