Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2024 03:06 PM2024-05-22T15:06:14+5:302024-05-22T15:07:31+5:30
A man died and two family members were injured early Wednesday after a geyser explosion caused a wall to collapse in their home in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.
VIDEO | At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a geyser blast in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wuYZFmFrym— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2024
According to regional media reports, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, identified as the chairman of the J&K Plumbers Association, was sleeping with his family when the blast occurred in the Narakara locality, a local resident said. The explosion caused significant damage to the house, resulting in the wall collapse.
Dar was killed instantly, while the two injured family members were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.