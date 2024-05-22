Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2024 03:06 PM2024-05-22T15:06:14+5:302024-05-22T15:07:31+5:30

 A man died and two family members were injured early Wednesday after a geyser explosion caused a wall to ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video) | Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir: Geyser Blast Kills Man, Injures Two Family Members in Budgam (Watch Video)

 A man died and two family members were injured early Wednesday after a geyser explosion caused a wall to collapse in their home in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

According to regional media reports, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, identified as the chairman of the J&K Plumbers Association, was sleeping with his family when the blast occurred in the Narakara locality, a local resident said. The explosion caused significant damage to the house, resulting in the wall collapse.

Dar was killed instantly, while the two injured family members were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Open in app
Tags :Jammu And KashmirBudgamexplosionNational news