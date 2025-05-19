Jammu and Kashmir: Girl Killed, Father Injured After Tree Falls on Tent During Windstorm in Shopian

A tragic incident occurred in the Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, where a 10-year-old girl lost her life after a tree, uprooted by heavy gusty winds, fell on a nomadic family's tent late Sunday night. The girl, identified as Shobia Riyaz, died on the spot. Her father, Riyaz Ahmad, who was with her at the time, sustained injuries in the incident. The powerful winds caused the tree to collapse onto their temporary shelter, leading to the fatal accident.

High speed winds blew across Kashmir valley on Sunday night, causing widespread damage to residential houses and other buildings, officials added. They said strong winds blew the roofs off houses while many trees and electricity poles were uprooted. Electricity was cut across the valley as a precautionary measure.

In separate incident a strong windstorm swept through several parts of Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla area on Monday afternoon, affecting areas including Rafiabad, Sopore, Zaingeer, and surrounding villages. The storm left a trail of destruction, toppling signboards, smashing windowpanes, uprooting trees, and disrupting daily life in the region. Fortunately, as of now there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. District officials and emergency response teams have been deployed to assess the extent of the damage.

In video shared by IANS we can see the devasting visuals of the house and shops due to wind storm. This windstorm comes following a day of 31°C temperatures in Srinagar, a windstorm has caused widespread damage, particularly in South and North Kashmir. In separate incident on Saturday major fire broke out at in the forest area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir area. Fire caused a thick layer of smoke around the area. Fire teams are currently trying to douse out the blaze. Fortunately as per the authorities their are no casualties reported. The fire, which reportedly spread across nearly one kilometer, prompted panic among residents and businesses in the surrounding area.