Jammu and Kashmir Government approves land to landless poor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 : In a landmark decision, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir approved a proposal for the allotment of five Marlas or approximately 126 square meters of land each to landless Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council on June 21, 2023.

The present allotment is restricted to only the left out cases of the Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19, which may later, at the time of the launch of the next phase of the PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III.

Following categories of Awas plus beneficiaries will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner concerned for the allotment of land under the JK revenue laws:

The categories of Awas plus beneficiaries will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner concerned for the allotment of land under the JK revenue laws are the following: People residing on State land; People residing on Forest land; People residing in Rakhs and Farms land, where construction is not permitted; People sitting on Custodian land; Land allotted to displaced people by Government near Dachigam Park for agricultural purposes, where construction is not permitted and other categories of cases who are otherwise eligible for housing but do not have any land available for construction.

"It is a historic day for Jammu Kashmir and a new beginning for thousands of landless families," Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said adding that the historic decision will prove to be a golden chapter in Administration's effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens.

"This path-breaking decision will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realize their dreams and aspirations," the Lt Governor said.

The LG said the poor section of society is at the centre of government policies and a substantial population that was devoid of basic facilities and rights even after seven decades of independence is being brought to the mainstream of development.

"Jammu Kashmir government is committed to Inclusive development. This move will open up endless opportunities to the poor and downtrodden and with this landmark decision the administration is acknowledging their immense contribution in the task of nation-building," the Lt Governor observed.

Earlier on May 30, the Ministry of Rural Development allocated an additional target of 1,99,550 Houses to Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24 for saturation of the Awaas and PWL of 2018-19.

It has been desired by the Ministry to sanction these houses by 30th June 2023 and ensure completion by 31st March 2024.

In order to complete the exercise expeditiously, Block Level Camps were organized across the Union Territory from June 4 to 10, for obtaining the requisite documents of Households enlisted in AwaasPlus PWL, namely bank details, Adhaar cards, MGNREGA job cards, ration cards, revenue documents, phone number and a declaration that they have not constructed the house already and they are otherwise eligible under the guidelines of the scheme.

These documents are needed to ensure the registration and sanctioning of houses as per assigned targets on the AwaasSoft portal.

To date, 1,44,385 houses have been registered and 1,41,371 houses have been sanctioned to eligible households enlisted in Awaas + PWL.

During the field verification of beneficiaries, it has been reported by the field functionaries 2711 households enlisted in Awaas + PWL were landless. There are many more, who could not otherwise submit their documents due to various reasons like seasonal migration. If the Government of India extends the timeline, this number is expected to go up by a couple of thousands. Else they will be considered in the next phase of the scheme.

PMAY(G) guidelines of the Ministry of Rural Development provide land of 25sqmt (Approx one marla) to the landless beneficiaries for the construction of PMAY houses.

But in order to ensure sufficient land availability for them to support their basic living, it has been decided to allot five marlas of land to the following categories of persons, who are part of Awaas plus Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19.

