Jammu and Kashmir: IED Found Near Selfie Point on Nagrota National Highway 44, Defused (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 9, 2024 03:02 PM2024-07-09T15:02:34+5:302024-07-09T15:02:40+5:30

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Nagrota National Highway 44 in

An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Nagrota National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir was defused by security personnel on Tuesday, July 9.

IED Recovered on National Highway in Jammu

Tags :Jammu And KashmirNagrota National Highwayselfie pointTerrorist Attack