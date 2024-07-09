Jammu and Kashmir: IED Found Near Selfie Point on Nagrota National Highway 44, Defused (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 9, 2024 03:02 PM2024-07-09T15:02:34+5:302024-07-09T15:02:40+5:30
An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Nagrota National Highway 44 in ...
An improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by terrorists on the Nagrota National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir was defused by security personnel on Tuesday, July 9.
IED Recovered on National Highway in Jammu
Open in app
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | A suspected IED was found near the selfie point on Nagrota National Highway 44 today. It was neutralised by the Security Forces. pic.twitter.com/3ySVQPUP9e— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024