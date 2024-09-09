Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists in Nowshera, Recovers War-Like Stores

Based on the information from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, the Indian Army launched an anti-infiltration operation on the night of September 8 in the Lam area of Nowshera. Two Terrorist killed and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered.

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.



Two terrorists

The operation was named Kanchi by the Indian Army. "Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered,” the Indian Army said in a post on X. “Operation is in progress,” it added.