Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists in Nowshera, Recovers War-Like Stores

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists in Nowshera, Recovers War-Like Stores

Based on the information from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, the Indian Army launched an anti-infiltration operation on the night of September 8 in the Lam area of Nowshera. Two Terrorist killed and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered. 

The operation was named Kanchi by the Indian Army. "Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered,” the Indian Army said in a post on X. “Operation is in progress,” it added.

